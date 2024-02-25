PM Modi Salutes Women Drone Pilots of Rural India: Know What is NAMO Drone Didi Scheme

Advertisement

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the development of women due the recently launched ‘NAMO Drone Didi’ scheme during the 110th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, February 25.

Asserting that the introduction of drones have transformed thr rural India, PM Modi said, “Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones. But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, 'Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi' is on everyone's lips. Everyone is talking about them."

The Prime Minister spoke with Drone Didi Sunita of Sidhauli village in Sitapur during the Mann Ki Baat programme earlier today.

Very Happy To Speak to PM: Drone Didi Sunita

Sunita said that she was very happy as she got an opportunity to interact with the prime minster of the country.

“I am very happy to speak to the PM. People think that women cannot do anything other than the household chores, but if a woman decides, she can do everything. We use drones to spray the fields that are large in area. It saves time. An acre of land can be sprayed in 10 minutes,” said Sunita.

What is NAMO Drone Didi Scheme

PM Modi has launched the ‘Drone Didi Yojana’ last year which aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women SHGs during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

PM Modi said he wanted these women to receive ‘naman’ (respect) in their villages and that some people have suggested the name of ‘NAMO Drone Didi’ for the initiative.

Under the scheme, women are trained as drone pilots will be financially empowered. “My dream is to make 2 crore women living in villages and working with self-help groups lakhpati,” the PM said at the time of launch.

