Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

PM Modi Salutes Women Drone Pilots of Rural India: Know What is NAMO Drone Didi Scheme

The Prime Minister spoke with Drone Didi Sunita of Sidhauli village in Sitapur during the Mann Ki Baat programme earlier today.

Apoorva Shukla
Drone Didi Sunita flying drone in her field
Drone Didi Sunita flying drone in her field | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

PM Modi Mann Ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the development of women due the recently launched ‘NAMO Drone Didi’ scheme during the 110th edition of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, February 25.

Asserting that the introduction of drones have transformed thr rural India, PM Modi said, “Who would have thought till a few years ago that in our country, women living in villages would also fly drones. But today this is becoming possible. Today, there is so much discussion about Drone Didi in every village, 'Namo Drone Didi, Namo Drone Didi' is on everyone's lips. Everyone is talking about them." 

Advertisement

The Prime Minister spoke with Drone Didi Sunita of Sidhauli village in Sitapur during the Mann Ki Baat programme earlier today. 

Very Happy To Speak to PM: Drone Didi Sunita

Sunita said that she was very happy as she got an opportunity to interact with the prime minster of the country. 

“I am very happy to speak to the PM. People think that women cannot do anything other than the household chores, but if a woman decides, she can do everything. We use drones to spray the fields that are large in area. It saves time. An acre of land can be sprayed in 10 minutes,” said Sunita. 

Advertisement

What is NAMO Drone Didi Scheme 

PM Modi has launched the ‘Drone Didi Yojana’ last year which aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women SHGs during the period 2024-25 to 2025-2026 for providing rental services to farmers for agriculture purpose.

Advertisement

PM Modi said he wanted these women to receive ‘naman’ (respect) in their villages and that some people have suggested the name of ‘NAMO Drone Didi’ for the initiative. 

Under the scheme, women are trained as drone pilots will be financially empowered. “My dream is to make 2 crore women living in villages and working with self-help groups lakhpati,” the PM said at the time of launch. 

Advertisement

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 15:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

17 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

17 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

17 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

17 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

18 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

18 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

18 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

19 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid AT WPL 2024

a day ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha's Gym Fatigue

a day ago
Rubina Dilaik

Rubina Stuns In Red

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

    Lifestyle9 minutes ago

  2. BYJU’S founder writes to employees, says ‘business as usual’

    Business News11 minutes ago

  3. PM Modi Voices Concern Over Drug Menace

    Videos20 minutes ago

  4. Triptii Rings In Her 30th Birthday With Family

    Web Stories21 minutes ago

  5. AI for human-tiger harmony: Union IT Minister tweets PM’s Mann Ki Baat

    Tech 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo