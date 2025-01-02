PM Modi Sends Ceremonial Chadar To Be Offered At Ajmer Sharif Dargah During Urs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday sent a ceremonial ‘chadar’ to be offered on his behalf at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The ceremonial ‘chadar’ will be offered at the dargah during the ‘Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti’. The Urs, an annual commemoration of the revered Sufi saint, draws devotees from across the country and the world.

PM Modi also greeted people on the 'Urs' of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti and wished for happiness and peace in everyone's lives. He presented the 'chadar' to Minorities Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju which would be offered on his behalf at the famous shrine of the Sufi saint in Ajmer.

PM Modi took to X, saying, "Greetings on the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti. May this occasion bring happiness and peace into everyone’s lives." Sharing a picture of Modi giving a chadar to him and BJP 's minority morcha president Jamal Siddiqui, Rijiju said on X, "This gesture reflects his deep respect for India’s rich spiritual heritage and the enduring message of harmony and compassion." Urs is held annually at the shrine of the Sufi saint to commemorate his death anniversary.