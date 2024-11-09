Published 18:36 IST, November 9th 2024
PM Modi Slams Congress-Ruled States as 'ATM' for Party's 'Shahi Parivar'
PM Modi, at an Akola rally for the November 20 elections, said Congress-run states become an "ATM" for the party's "shahi parivar."
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a poll rally in Maharashtra | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
18:36 IST, November 9th 2024