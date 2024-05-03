Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed on Wednesday that he spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu via a telephone call. PM Modi congratulated him for impressive election win as the Prime Minister of Israel for a sixth time, and wished him a very successful tenure. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the rapid progress in the India-Israel Strategic Partnership in recent years, and agreed on the potential for further strengthening strategic cooperation in a variety of areas.

PM Modi also invited Netanyahu to visit India at an early date, said the Prime Minister's website. "Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together," tweeted Modi.

Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win and for becoming Prime Minister for a record sixth time. Delighted that we will have another chance to advance the India-Israel Strategic Partnership together. @IsraeliPM — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)

Netanyahu sworn in for sixth time as PM

The 73-year-old Netanyahu has been Israel's longest-serving Prime Minister, and he was sworn in for the sixth time with the support of 63 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset of the Israeli parliament. 54 lawmakers voted against his government in the House but Netanyahu managed to clutch the majority and form the country's most far-right conservative government. He took the oath of office on December 29 shortly after Israel’s parliament, or Knesset passed a vote of confidence for Israel's 37th government.

Netanyahu's Likud party garnered the support of the ultra-orthodox Shas, United Torah Judaism, the far-right Otzma Yehudit, the Religious Zionist Party, and Noam gaining 63 votes out of the total of 120 members. Likud party's members secured some top positions such as foreign minister, defense minister, and justice minister as Netanyahu came back to power. As the new ministers for the Israeli government were being sworn in at the Knesset, an estimated 2,000 demonstrators protested against Netanyahu’s return to the office, the Jerusalem Police spokesperson reportedly informed.

PM Modi had also congratulated Netanyahu in a tweet on December 29, 2022