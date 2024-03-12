Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom (UK), Rishi Sunak. The bilateral telephonic conversation between the two leaders was especially focused on the India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA). PM Narendra Modi later shared the information on his X handle calling the conversation with his UK counterpart as a “good conversation”.

PM Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak exchanged Holi greetings

Had a good conversation with PM @RishiSunak. We reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and work for early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2024

The prime minister’s office later issued a statement saying that the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue to strengthen the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic partnership.

Not only this, both the leaders expressed satisfaction on the progress made under the Roadmap 2030 in diverse areas including trade, investment, defence, security, emerging technologies and others.

They assessed positively the progress made towards early conclusion of a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement and also exchanged views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch and exchanged greetings on the upcoming festive occasion of Holi.

India-UK Free Trade Agreement

Notably, the FTA, which was initiated in January 2022 between the two countries with Diwali 2022 being set as the initial deadline by the then Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson. However, later on Under the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak-led government, no new timelines have been set, even though both sides are keen to get things signed off before the general elections in India and the UK this year.

The two sides learnt to finalise over 20 out of 26 chapters in the FTA and were looking at sealing it by bridging differences on certain contentious issues including mobility of people and import duty concessions on certain items.

Reports suggest that the deal has been lingering as the United Kingdom wants New Delhi to slash tariffs on British cars, and scotch whisky while India seeks some relaxation in visas for Indian professionals.



