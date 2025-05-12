PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM Today Amid Operation Sindoor, India-Pakistan Tension: LIVE Updates

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 PM amid India-Pakistan tension and his first since Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Last month on April 22, Pakistan sponsored and backed terrorists shot dead 26 civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national when they were vacationing in Kashmir. Terrorists shot dead innocent civilians in front of their wife, children and parents and asked survivors and victims to go tell Modi about how they killed them. PM Modi held a serious of top security meetings with top officials including armed officials, advisors and cabinet colleagues following which the government decided to launch Operation Sindoor when the Indian armed forces carried precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of May 6-May 7 when it destroyed 9 terror camps, killing over 100 terrorists.
