  • PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM Today Amid Operation Sindoor, India-Pakistan Tension: LIVE Updates
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 12th 2025, 19:26 IST

PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM Today Amid Operation Sindoor, India-Pakistan Tension: LIVE Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 PM, his first since Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack by Pakistani terrorists on April 22.

Reported by: Shashwat Bhandari
PM Modi's address to nation amid India-Pakistan tension and ongoing Operation Sindoor. | Image: Republic Media Network

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation today at 8 PM amid India-Pakistan tension and his first since Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack. Last month on April 22, Pakistan sponsored and backed terrorists shot dead 26 civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national when they were vacationing in Kashmir. Terrorists shot dead innocent civilians in front of their wife, children and parents and asked survivors and victims to go tell Modi about how they killed them. PM Modi held a serious of top security meetings with top officials including armed officials, advisors and cabinet colleagues following which the government decided to launch Operation Sindoor when the Indian armed forces carried precision strikes in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of May 6-May 7 when it destroyed 9 terror camps, killing over 100 terrorists.  

May 12th 2025, 19:26 IST

PM Modi Speech Live: PM Modi's Clear Warning To Terrorists

After Pahalgam terror attack, PM Modi in an open warning said that India will identify and bring perpetrators of terror, their handlers and backers to justice. It was after that the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor.

May 12th 2025, 19:12 IST

PM Modi Address To Nation LIVE: What Happened Under Operation Sindoor

The Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack when it carried precision airstrikes targeting various terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir on the intervening night of May 6 and May 7. 

May 12th 2025, 18:56 IST

PM Modi Speech LIVE: What Happened In Pahalgam Terror Attack

On April 22, Pakistani backed terrorists shot dead 26 civilians including 25 Indians and one Nepalese national when they were vacationing in Kashmir.

May 12th 2025, 18:55 IST

PM Modi Speech LIVE: PM Narendra Modi's First Address Since Operation Sindoor

Today's address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which will be telecast at 8 PM today, is going to be his first since Operation Sindoor, launched by the Indian Armed Forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack.  

May 12th 2025, 18:43 IST

PM Modi To Address Nation At 8 PM Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM today, his first amid the India-Pakistan tension over Pahalgam terror attack and India's Operation Sindoor, which was launched to avenge the brutal terror attack in Kashmir last month.

Published May 12th 2025, 18:58 IST