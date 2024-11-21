sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ AR Rahman | Arvind Kejriwal | Air Pollution | Ukraine-Russia Conflict | India-Canada Row | Donald Trump |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Stresses ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ Mantra at Special Session of Guyana Parliament

Published 21:25 IST, November 21st 2024

PM Modi Stresses ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ Mantra at Special Session of Guyana Parliament

PM Narendra Modi, addressing the special session of the Parliament of Guyana, stressed the need to prioritise democracy in order to build an inclusive society

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses special session of Guyana Parliament
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses special session of Guyana Parliament | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:44 IST, November 21st 2024

Narendra Modi