Published 21:25 IST, November 21st 2024
PM Modi Stresses ‘Democracy First, Humanity First’ Mantra at Special Session of Guyana Parliament
PM Narendra Modi, addressing the special session of the Parliament of Guyana, stressed the need to prioritise democracy in order to build an inclusive society
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses special session of Guyana Parliament | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:44 IST, November 21st 2024