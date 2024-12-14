PM Modi Stresses On Women-Led Development During Constitution Debate

New Delhi: Recognizing the contributions and the role of women in making of the Constitution, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that women are now at the forefront of every government initiative, and their representation in Parliament has significantly increased after the 75 years of adoption of the Constitution.

In his address during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' Prime Minister Modi said that it is a great honor for the country that, as India celebrates 75 years of its Constitution, the nation is led by a tribal woman president.

Here’s What PM Modi Said

“During our G20 presidency, we put forward the idea of women-led development. All Parliamentarians unanimously passed the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. This was done to ensure their representation in Parliament. Women are at centre of every initiative of the government, their representation in parliament and council of ministers increasing,” Prime Minister Modi said.

"Their contributions are growing in every field, particularly in space technology, and all of this is inspired by our Constitution," PM added.

‘Our Women Got Voting Rights Immediately After Constitution Came Into Force’

The Prime Minister also emphasized that women in India were granted voting rights immediately after the Constitution came into effect.

“Several nations gave voting rights to women quite late, but in India the Constitution gave this right to women at the outset,” PM Modi remarked.

Earlier this week, on December 13, the Lok Sabha began a two-day debate on the Constitution to mark the commencement of its 75th year of adoption.