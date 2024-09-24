sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ J&K Assembly Polls | Middle-East Tensions | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | India's Peace Efforts | Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Tells Overseas Friends Of BJP How To Make World Aware About India’s Growth Story

Published 04:12 IST, September 24th 2024

PM Modi Tells Overseas Friends Of BJP How To Make World Aware About India’s Growth Story

PM Modi held a brief interaction with the overseas friends of the BJP in New York and discussed how to tell the world about India's growth story.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi with overseas friends of BJP
PM Modi meets overseas friends of BJP in New York | Image: PM Modi, overseas friends of BJP, New York
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

04:12 IST, September 24th 2024