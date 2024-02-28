Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 11:07 IST

'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM Modi | Top Quotes

The Prime Minister is in the state to inaugurate new projects and lay the foundation stone for new initiatives worth Rs 17,000 crore.

Digital Desk
PM Modi in Thoothukudi
PM Modi in Thoothukudi | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi said that the projects he is bringing to Tamil Nadu have been the demand of the people for ages. The Prime Minister is in the state to inaugurate new projects and lay the foundation stone for new initiatives worth Rs 17,000 crore.

Here are the top quotes of PM's speech in Thoothukudi:

Advertisement

"Today, I wish to unveil something, a truth... Truth is bitter, but necessary. Today, I am directly accusing the UPA government. The projects that I have brought today were the demands of the people here for decades. Those who are in power here today, used to run the government and the departments in Delhi at that time. But, they never cared about your development. They talked about Tamil Nadu, but did not have the courage to take steps for the welfare of Tamil Nadu..."

"I had once said in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program that the major lighthouses of the country can be developed as tourist spots. Today, I have the pleasure of dedicating to the country the tourism facilities developed in 75 lighthouses located in different states. I believe that in the future these will become the biggest tourist centres of the country..."

Advertisement

"Along with the maritime sector, many development projects related to rail and road have also started here today. The work of electrification and doubling of the rail line will further improve the connectivity between South Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Today, I have also inaugurated four big projects worth Rs 5,000 crores, which will improve the road connectivity of the state, reduce travel time, and also boost tourism and Industry..."

"Today, India's first hydrogen fuel ferry has also been launched. This ferry will soon start running on the river Ganga in Kashi. This is a big gift from the people of Tamil Nadu to the people of Kashi...When the people of Kashi and every countryman going to Kashi board this ferry, they will feel that Tamil Nadu is also their own..."

Advertisement

"Today, the country is working on the aim of 'Viksit Bharat' and Viksit Tamil Nadu has an important role to play in this...Today, the inauguration of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port has been done. Investment worth Rs 7,000 crores will be done for this. Several projects worth Rs 900 crores have also been inaugurated today..."

"Today, Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi. Many projects are being inaugurated here. These projects are an important part of the roadmap for a developed India. One can also see the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in these developments..."

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 11:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

9 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

9 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

9 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

9 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

9 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

9 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

9 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

11 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

13 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

16 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

16 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

18 hours ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

18 hours ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

18 hours ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

18 hours ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

18 hours ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

18 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Farmers March in Poland's Capital to Protest Ukrainian Imports

    World9 minutes ago

  2. वीरभद्र सिंह के बेटे विक्रमादित्य का मंत्री पद से इस्‍तीफा

    12 minutes ago

  3. 'The Projects I'm Bringing to TN Have Been the Demand For Ages': PM 

    India News15 minutes ago

  4. Hanuma Vihari resignation: Political interference claim dismissed by ACA

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  5. Pep Guardiola reportedly identifies sole United player he likes the most

    Sports 24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo