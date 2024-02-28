Advertisement

Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday while addressing a rally in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi said that the projects he is bringing to Tamil Nadu have been the demand of the people for ages. The Prime Minister is in the state to inaugurate new projects and lay the foundation stone for new initiatives worth Rs 17,000 crore.

Here are the top quotes of PM's speech in Thoothukudi:

"Today, I wish to unveil something, a truth... Truth is bitter, but necessary. Today, I am directly accusing the UPA government. The projects that I have brought today were the demands of the people here for decades. Those who are in power here today, used to run the government and the departments in Delhi at that time. But, they never cared about your development. They talked about Tamil Nadu, but did not have the courage to take steps for the welfare of Tamil Nadu..."

"I had once said in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program that the major lighthouses of the country can be developed as tourist spots. Today, I have the pleasure of dedicating to the country the tourism facilities developed in 75 lighthouses located in different states. I believe that in the future these will become the biggest tourist centres of the country..."

"Along with the maritime sector, many development projects related to rail and road have also started here today. The work of electrification and doubling of the rail line will further improve the connectivity between South Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Today, I have also inaugurated four big projects worth Rs 5,000 crores, which will improve the road connectivity of the state, reduce travel time, and also boost tourism and Industry..."

"Today, India's first hydrogen fuel ferry has also been launched. This ferry will soon start running on the river Ganga in Kashi. This is a big gift from the people of Tamil Nadu to the people of Kashi...When the people of Kashi and every countryman going to Kashi board this ferry, they will feel that Tamil Nadu is also their own..."

"Today, the country is working on the aim of 'Viksit Bharat' and Viksit Tamil Nadu has an important role to play in this...Today, the inauguration of the Outer Harbor Container Terminal at VO Chidambaranar Port has been done. Investment worth Rs 7,000 crores will be done for this. Several projects worth Rs 900 crores have also been inaugurated today..."

"Today, Tamil Nadu is writing a new chapter of progress in Thoothukudi. Many projects are being inaugurated here. These projects are an important part of the roadmap for a developed India. One can also see the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' in these developments..."