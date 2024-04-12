×

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 23:05 IST

PM Modi to address top military brass, convey govt's view on issues faced by forces

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be spending about six hours with the top brass of the military in Bhopal from March 30.

Reported by: Abheet Sajwan
PM Modi
Image: PM to address top military brass (PTI/SHUTTERSTOCK) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be spending about six hours with the top brass of the military in Bhopal where he is set to address and discuss the prevailing and forthcoming security challenges for the country.

At the Combined Commanders’ Conference which is to be held from March 30 to April 1, the Prime Minister would witness the India-developed innovation for the field of defence on the last day, Defence officials told ANI.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Indian Army chief General Manoj Pande, navy chief Admiral R. Hari Kumar, and Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari would be present with PM Modi.

The innovations that will be displayed to PM Modi would include the technologies and products made by both private sector firms as well as the ones developed by the personnel from all the three defence forces, such as a machine pistol named Asmi which has been made by Lt Col Prasad Bansod of the Indian Army. 

The Navy and Air Force are also expected to show their innovations which could help them in combat readiness and reduce imports. The event is being organised by the Indian Navy and is going to take place in the Kushabhau Thakre Hall in Bhopal.

CDS Anil Chauhan expected to address the top brass of the military 

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on March 30 is likely to address the top brass of the military including the three chiefs. PM Modi will also be briefed by the forces on the efforts and actions undertaken by them to improve the integration among forces.

A lot of new initiatives are being planned for the creation of theatre commands where the challenges of India would be tackled by the theatre commanders, while other work like training would be undertaken by services headquarters.

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh would be explained the new and different plans by the forces on March 31.  

PM Modi to convey Centre's view on global issues faced by forces

While addressing, the Prime Minister would also convey the government’s views and directives on various global and regional issues faced by the forces.

The officers of the military would include three Vice Chiefs, CISC, seven Army command chiefs, six air command chiefs, and the three command chiefs from the Indian Navy.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published March 26th, 2023 at 23:05 IST

Narendra ModiRajnath Singh

