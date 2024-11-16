sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |

Published 12:14 IST, November 16th 2024

PM Modi to Begin 3-Nation Visit Today | Check Full Schedule

PM Modi's 2-day visit to Nigeria, starting November 16, will mark first visit by any Indian Prime Minister in the last 17 years.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi
PM Modi to Begin 3-Nation Visit Today | Check What's on Cards | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

12:11 IST, November 16th 2024

Narendra Modi BJP Madhya Pradesh