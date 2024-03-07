PM Modi to Inaugurate 16 Airport Projects on March 10, Including Azamgarh Airport

Advertisement

New Delhi: During his upcoming visit to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a new international airport in Manduri. But that is not all. PM Modi will inaugurate several other airport infrastructure projects on the same day, with UP set to see the inauguration of no less than five new airports, including the one in Azamgarh.

The PM is also expected to virtually inaugurate several new airport terminals and participate in foundation stone-laying ceremonies for others. Prominent amongst these is a new terminal at the Pune Airport, a Rs 432 crore upgrade that will expand the airport's passenger capacity from the current 7.2 million to around 12 million.

Advertisement

With a built-up area of 51,595 square metres, the new airport will reportedly feature artwork and showpieces displaying Maharashtrian culture.

Another prominent project that the PM is set to inaugurate is the revamped Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport which is reportedly two and a half times larger than the old T1. According to media reports, this new terminal will allow the airport to increase its capacity from 70 million passengers every year to over 100 million.