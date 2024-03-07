×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

PM Modi to Inaugurate 16 Airport Projects on March 10, Including Azamgarh Airport

PM Modi will be inaugarating five new airports this month in UP, including the Azamgarh Airport, and 11 other airport projects in other cities.

Reported by: Digital Desk
pm modi
PM Modi will inaugurate several airport projects on March 10. | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: During his upcoming visit to Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate a new international airport in Manduri. But that is not all. PM Modi will inaugurate several other airport infrastructure projects on the same day, with UP set to see the inauguration of no less than five new airports, including the one in Azamgarh.

The PM is also expected to virtually inaugurate several new airport terminals and participate in foundation stone-laying ceremonies for others. Prominent amongst these is a new terminal at the Pune Airport, a Rs 432 crore upgrade that will expand the airport's passenger capacity from the current 7.2 million to around 12 million. 

Advertisement

With a built-up area of 51,595 square metres, the new airport will reportedly feature artwork and showpieces displaying Maharashtrian culture. 

Another prominent project that the PM is set to inaugurate is the revamped Terminal 1 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport which is reportedly two and a half times larger than the old T1. According to media reports, this new terminal will allow the airport to increase its capacity from 70 million passengers every year to over 100 million. 

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 18:56 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

20 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

a day ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

a day ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

a day ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

a day ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

a day ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

a day ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

a day ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

a day ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'I am doing specific things on my fitness': Kuldeep on new-found success

    Sports 11 minutes ago

  2. Is A Barbie Sequel In The Works? Director Greta Gerwig Reacts

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  3. Gukesh beats Keymer, Praggu draws with Bartel in Prague Masters chess

    Sports 17 minutes ago

  4. Constitution Not Under Threat, It Lives In Heart of People: Salve

    Republic Summit17 minutes ago

  5. PV Sindhu enters quarterfinals, Kidambi Srikanth loses in French Open

    Sports 19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo