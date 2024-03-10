Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:20 IST
PM Modi to Inaugurate Dwarka Expressway Tomorrow: Police Issues Traffic Advisory
Traffic movement will be regulated in Dwarka on Monday for the inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: Traffic movement will be regulated in many areas of Dwarka on Monday for inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway, according to an advisory issued by the Delhi Traffic Police. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the expressway in Dwarka Sector-25 and traffic movement will be regulated in the area from 8 am to 2 pm, the advisory, issued on Sunday, stated.
The advisory has urged commuters to avoid Dhulsiras Chowk, Sector 8-9 crossing, Carmel Chowk Sector-20, Janki Chowk near Sector-23 police station and Pochanpur flyover Sector-23 Chowk.
Other routes where traffic will be regulated are near the Transport Authority office, Sector-21 metro station and the Pacific Mall cut, Golf Course Road to Dhulsiras Chowk and Bamnoli, and Bharthal Chowk to Dhulsiras Chowk and Chhawla Road.
Those going to the railway station, hospital and ISBTs are advised to plan their travel in advance, the advisory stated.
"The general public and motorists are advised to keep patience, observe traffic rules and road discipline," it added.
The police have also asked people to avail of public transport to help decongest roads and urged them park their vehicles in designated lots.
The Delhi Traffic Police has also advised the public to follow its website or social media for updates or call 8750871493, 1095/011-25844444 for more information.
