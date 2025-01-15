Published 07:39 IST, January 15th 2025
PM Modi to Inaugurate ISKCON Temple In Mumbai
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on January 15, where he will dedicate three advanced naval combatants and inaugurate the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on January 15, where he will dedicate three advanced naval combatants and inaugurate the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. The prime minister will commission three frontline naval combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The prime minister will commission three frontline naval combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. These commissioning ceremonies mark a major milestone in India’s defense capabilities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Maharashtra on January 15, where he will dedicate three advanced naval combatants and inaugurate the ISKCON temple in Navi Mumbai. The prime minister will commission three frontline naval combatants: INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer, at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai.
09:28 IST, January 15th 2025
Govt committed to welfare of armed forces, their families: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the Indian Army for its determination, professionalism and dedication, and underlined his government's commitment to the welfare of armed forces and their families.
In posts on X on Army Day, he said, "Today, on Army Day, we salute the unwavering courage of the Indian Army, which stands as the sentinel of our nation's security. We also remember the sacrifices made by the bravehearts who ensure the safety of crores of Indians every day."
09:28 IST, January 15th 2025
Over 100 flights delayed at Delhi airport as dense fog reduces visibility
More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to dense fog resulting in low visibility.
An official said no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.
"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be , safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.
08:49 IST, January 15th 2025
Dense fog engulfs Noida as winter's chill intensifies in Northern India
A dense layer of fog engulfs Noida as winter's chill intensifies in Northern India.
08:34 IST, January 15th 2025
SC to hear plea of the mosque Committee
SC to hear a plea of the mosque Committee challenging maintainability of 15 cases related to Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah mosque dispute.
08:32 IST, January 15th 2025
Out on interim bail, Asaram returns to Jodhpur ashram
Granted interim relief in a 2013 rape case, self-styled godman Asaram returned to his ashram in Jodhpur's Pal village, police said on Wednesday.
"He had been admitted in an Ayurveda hospital of the city for the past few days on parole and left for his ashram late on Tuesday," a police officer said.
08:32 IST, January 15th 2025
SC to hear Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's plea
SC to hear Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh's plea challenging recent amendments to the Conduct of Election Rules.
08:05 IST, January 15th 2025
Thick fog disrupts Delhi's train schedules; light rain likely
A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi on Tuesday, reducing visibility to zero and disrupting train schedules, with the weather department forecasting light rain ahead.
A total of 39 trains were running late as of 6 am, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to four hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported dense to very dense fog (visibility less than 50 metres) in several parts of the national capital.
"Zero visibility has prevailed over Palam since 4:30 IST, with southeasterly winds blowing at 6-8 kmph," the IMD said.
07:49 IST, January 15th 2025
Bengaluru startup launches world's highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites
Bengaluru-based startup Pixxel announced the launch of three of the world's highest-resolution commercial hyperspectral satellites from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California on Wednesday.
The Firefly constellation satellites were integrated via Exolaunch and launched aboard the Transporter-12 rideshare mission with SpaceX. The launch took place around 1 am.
Pixxel organised a livescreening of the launch at its headquarters in Bengaluru.
07:48 IST, January 15th 2025
FIR against AAP for posting AI-generated videos of Modi, Shah
Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, police sources said.
The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.
