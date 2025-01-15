PM Modi to Inaugurate ISKCON Temple In Mumbai

More than 100 flights were delayed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to dense fog resulting in low visibility.

An official said no flight diversions or cancellations have been reported so far.

"Low visibility and fog over Delhi may lead to some delays. We're keeping a close watch on the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be , safely and smoothly," IndiGo said in a post on X at 8.18 am.