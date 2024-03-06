Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development and infrastructure projects on Wednesday in various states including West Bengal and Bihar. The connectivity and development projects set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister in West Bengal are worth around Rs 15,400. PM Modi will inaugurate the project in Kolkata, which includes the first transportation metro tunnel beneath river. These projects include the inauguration of several key metro sections and the launch of train services on these routes which are aimed at enhancing urban mobility.

Later in the day, he will also inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stones for multiple development initiatives worth approximately Rs 12,800 crores in Bihar's Bettiah.

India's first foray into underwater metro services will be inaugurated by PM Modi

Among the notable projects to be inaugurated are the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade, Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay, and Taratala-Majerhat sections of the Kolkata Metro, along with the Pune Metro's Ruby Hall Clinic-Ramwadi stretch, and the Kochi Metro Rail APP Phase I Extension from SN Junction to Tripunithura.

Additionally, the Agra Metro's Taj East Gate- Mankameshwar stretch and the Duhai- Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor will be inaugurated, promising enhanced connectivity to historical sites and increased economic activity in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Projects to be inaugurated in West Bengal

PM Modi Modi will inaugurate the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro's East-West corridor, marking India's first foray into underwater metro services. He will also inaugurate other metro stations, such as the Kavi Subhash - Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Metro section and the Taratala - Majerhat Metro section, which is part of the Joka-Esplanade line in Kolkata.

Projects to be inaugurated in Bihar

PM Modi will inaugurate several projects in Bihar, which will include the Indian Oil's Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG Pipeline spanning 109 km and the LPG Bottling Plant & storage terminal at Motihari in Bihar. Furthermore, foundation stones will be laid for the City Gas Distribution projects in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Deoria, along with Grain-based Ethanol Projects at HBL's Sugauli and Lauriya.

Road projects such as the two-laning of the Piprakothi-Motihari-Raxaul section of NH-28A with paved shoulder and the two-laning of the Sheohar-Sitamarhi section of NH-104 will also be inaugurated. Foundation stones will be laid for projects, including the construction of a six-lane Cable Bridge parallel to the Digha-Sonepur Rail-cum-Road Bridge at Patna on the Ganga River and the four-laning of the Bakarpur Hat-Manikpur section of NH-19 Bypass.

PM Modi to virtually inaugurate:

Pune Metro stretch from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi and will lay a foundation stone to extend the Pune Metro Rail project phase 1 between Pimpri Chinchwad Metro and Nigdi.

The extension project of Kochi Metro Rail Phase I (Phase IB) from SN Junction Metro station to Tripunithura Metro station.

The Agra Metro stretch from Taj East Gate to Mankameshwar.

The Duhai-Modinagar (North) section of the Delhi-Meerut RRTS Corridor will be inaugurated.

