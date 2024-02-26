Prime Minister's agenda is the redevelopment of railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme | Image: PTI/ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through video conferencing, will initiate, inaugurate, and dedicate over 2000 railway projects valued at approximately Rs 41,000 crores. These projects are aimed at increasing the country's rail network and improving connectivity further.

Massive Upgrade for Indian Railways: Over 500 Stations redeveloped with Modern Amenities

A key focus of the Prime Minister Modi's agenda is the redevelopment of 553 railway stations under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, costing over Rs 19,000 crores. These stations, spread across 27 states and union territories, will be transformed into modern hubs with improved amenities. The redevelopment will include features like roof plazas, landscaping, intermodal connectivity, food courts, and facilities for differently-abled individuals. Reports add that these stations will further underline local culture and heritage; the station designs will reflect the essence of each region.

In addition to station redevelopment, the PM will inaugurate the newly refurbished Gomti Nagar Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh, which has undergone a makeover costing Rs 385 crores. Equipped with modern facilities such as air concourses and spacious parking, the purpose is to enhance passenger experience and accommodate future growth in footfall.

Foundation of over 1000 Road Bridges Worth Rs 21,000

The Prime Minister will then lay the foundation stone for 1500 Road Over Bridges and Underpasses, spanning 24 states and union territories, at a total cost of around Rs 21,520 crores. These projects aim to alleviate traffic congestion, improve safety, and boost connectivity, thereby enhancing the efficiency of rail travel.

PM Modi's initiative is part of the centre’s plan to lead modernising efforts in India's transportation infrastructure and providing world-class amenities to citizens. By revitalising railway stations and investing in critical infrastructure projects, the government also aims to stimulate economic growth, improve accessibility, and address the overall travel experience for passengers across the country.