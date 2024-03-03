English
Updated March 3rd, 2024 at 15:46 IST

PM Modi to Inaugurate Rs 56,000 Crore projects in Telangana & Witness Nuclear Milestone in Kalpakkam

PM Modi will witness a historic milestone in India's nuclear power program on Monday with the core loading at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor in Tamil Nadu.

PM Modi to witness historic moment in India's nuclear power program on Monday
PM Modi to witness historic moment in India's nuclear power program on Monday | Image:PTI/ X
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate mega projects worth over Rs. 56,000 crore in Telangana and witness the initiation of core loading of India’s indigenous Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu on Monday.

During his visit to the central states, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for various development initiatives in the power, rail, and road sectors.

PM Modi To Launch Power Sector Revolution in Telangana, Unveil Mega Projects Nationwide

In Adilabad, Telangana, projects involving the power sector seek to increase electricity generation and distribution. Among the mega projects, to be inaugurated by the PM, is the NTPC's 800 MW unit at the Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, which, according to an official statement, uses ‘Ultra-Supercritical Technology’ to boost efficiency.

Additionally, the Prime Minister, during his visit to Telangana, will also initiate the North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Jharkhand, which uses Air Cooled Condenser technology to reduce water consumption. Following that, PM Modi will lay the foundation stones for several other mega projects across different states, including the Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project in Uttar Pradesh and various renewable energy ventures such as solar and hydroelectric power plants. These initiatives are in line with India's commitment to harnessing clean and sustainable energy sources, the statement added.

India to Get CARO Worth Rs 350 Crore

In Hyderabad, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Civil Aviation Research Organization (CARO) centre. The centre will be used for advanced research and development in the civil aviation sector. The ‘state-of-the-art’ facility, built at a cost exceeding Rs. 350 crores, will be a hub for solutions and technological advancements in aviation safety and efficiency.

Moving to Sangareddy, the official release adds that PM Modi will unveil projects worth more than Rs. 6,800 crores, focusing on key sectors like road, rail, petroleum, and natural gas. These initiatives include the inauguration of major highway projects and the electrification and doubling of the Sanath Nagar – Moula Ali rail line, enhancing connectivity and facilitating economic growth in the region.

PM Modi to Witness Historic Moment in India's Nuclear Power Program

The end of the day event will be in Kalpakkam, Tamil Nadu, where PM Modi will witness a historic moment in India's nuclear power program with the initiation of core loading at the Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR). Developed by Bharatiya Nabhikiya Vidyut Nigam Limited (Bhavini). This event is important for the nation as it represents a step ahead towards achieving self-reliance in nuclear fuel production and advancing India's nuclear energy capabilities.

