Updated February 21st, 2024 at 08:49 IST

PM Modi to Kickoff Raisina Dialogue Today: All You Need To Know About The Conference

Raisina Dialogue is the flagship conference of India on geopolitics and geo-strategy being organised by MEA in collaboration with ORF

Raisina Dialogue
External Affairs Minister at Raisina Dialogue (Representative) | Image: X/MEA
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic three-day Raisina Dialogue on Wednesday, February 21. This is the ninth edition of Raisina Dialogue which will conclude on February 23. Prime Minister of Greece  Kyriakos Mitsotakis has been invited as the chief guest of the conference. Mitsotakis will be present at the inaugural session of the Raisina Dialogue along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Here's all you need to know about the Raisina Dialogue; 

What is Raisina Dialogue?

Raisina Dialogue is the flagship conference of India on geopolitics and geo-strategy. Raisina Dialogue can be called as India's way of addressing the most challenging issues being faced by the countries across the world, which reflects in the theme of the conference as well. 

What is the theme of Raisina Dialogue? 

The theme of the 2024 edition of Raisina Dialogue is "Chaturanga: Conflict, Contest, Cooperate, Create". The six thematic pillars of the conference are Tech Frontiers: Regulations and Realities; Peace with the Planet: Invest & Innovate; War and Peace: Armouries and Asymmetries; Decolonising Multilateralism: Institutions and Inclusion; The Post 2030 Agenda: People and Progress; and Defending Democracy: Society and Sovereignty. 

Who organises Raisina Dialogue? 

It is being organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in collaboration with Observer Research Foundation (ORF). ORF is an independent think tank based in New Delhi with three centres in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Dialogue on February 21. Prime Minister of the Hellenic Republic (Greece), Kyriakos Mitsotakis, will join the inaugural session as the Chief Guest, and deliver the keynote address," the MEA said.

Who participates in the Raisina Dialogue? 

The Raisina Dialogue will witness participation of representatives from over 100 countries including ministers, former heads of State and heads of government, military commanders, captains of the industry, technology leaders, academia and scholars on strategic affairs.

Over the course of three days, decision makers and thought leaders of the world will engage each other across conversations in various formats, the MEA said in a statement.

 

(With Inputs from PTI)

Published February 21st, 2024 at 08:49 IST

