PM Modi to Launch 14,000 Projects Worth Rs 10 Lakh Crore at UP Global Investors Summit 2023 Today

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will launch 14,000 projects worth Rs 10 lakh crore across Uttar Pradesh at the fourth breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023.

Ahead of the PM's arrival, Lucknow is glowing with vibrant lights to welcome the leader.

Advertisement

As per the PM's office, the Prime Minister will launch the projects around 1:45 pm.

This summit held in February 2023 includes projects related to sectors like manufacturing, ITes, food processing, entertainment, education, real estate, and housing among others.

Advertisement

According to the news agency ANI, the programme will be attended by nearly 500 participants including notable industrialists, ambassadors, high commissioners, and other distinguished guests.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of the same day, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dha Temple in Sambhal district at 10:30 am. He will also unveil the model of the temple and will address the gathering on this occasion.

Advertisement

The temple is being constructed by Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, whose chairman is Acharya Pramod Krishnam. This programme will be attended by many saints, religious leaders, and other dignitaries.

(With ANI inputs)

