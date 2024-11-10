Published 17:11 IST, November 10th 2024
PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for AIIMS Darbhanga on Nov 13
Notably, the north Bihar town will become the second place in the state, after capital city Patna, to have an All India Institute for Medical Sciences.
