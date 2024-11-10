sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:11 IST, November 10th 2024

PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone for AIIMS Darbhanga on Nov 13

Notably, the north Bihar town will become the second place in the state, after capital city Patna, to have an All India Institute for Medical Sciences.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga on Nov 13
PM Modi to lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga on Nov 13 | Image: ANI
