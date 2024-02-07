Advertisement

New Delhi: In the last Budget session of the Lok Sabha ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver an important speech on Monday at 5 PM, in response to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

All BJP MPs have been asked to present in the house during PM Modi's address, sources said on Monday.

In his last speech of second term, PM Modi is likely to list the government's achievements and set the agenda for the upcoming national elections. Sources revealed that the Prime Minister might target the opposition at the same time.

President Droupadi Murmu had delivered her address to a joint sitting of the two houses of Parliament at the beginning of the session on Wednesday and a discussion on the motion of thanks has followed in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.