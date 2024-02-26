Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 19:17 IST

PM Modi to Unveil Space Projects for ISRO, to be Gaganyaan Pilots' Names During Kerala Visit

Among the projects that the PM will dedicate are a PSLV integration centre, facilities for research and development, and a Trisonic Wind Tunnel.

Digital Desk
India’s first man in Space Rakesh Sharma examining the first iteration of ISRO’s Vyomanaut Suit (L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R)
India’s first man in Space Rakesh Sharma examining the first iteration of ISRO’s Vyomanaut Suit (L), Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | Image:ISRO/ PMO
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Kerala, on Tuesday, around 10:45 AM. During his visit, he will announce the names of four test pilots, to be Vyomanauts, undergoing training for India’s Gaganyaan Mission and dedicate three facilities for research and development to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

An official statement read, "The prime minister’s vision to reform the country’s space sector to realise its full potential and his commitment to enhance technical and R&D capability in the sector will get a boost as three important space infrastructure projects will be inaugurated during his visit to Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram.”

Advertisement

Space Facilities that PM Modi will Inaugurate 

These projects talked about in the government's statement include the PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, a new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility’ at the ISRO Propulsion Complex in Mahendragiri, and a ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram. These projects, with a combined cost of about Rs 1800 crore, will provide ‘world-class’ technical capabilities for the space sector.

Advertisement

How Would These Facilities Benefit India?

The PSLV Integration Facility (PIF) will increase the frequency of PSLV launches from 6 to 15 per year. Additionally, the statement added that it will support the launches of SSLV and other small launch vehicles developed by private space companies.

Advertisement

The new ‘Semi-cryogenics Integrated Engine and Stage Test Facility’ at IPRC Mahendragiri is equipped to test engines with up to 200 tons of thrust. This new capability will enable the development of semi-cryogenic engines and stages to increase the payload capability of existing launch vehicles.

Also, the inauguration of the ‘Trisonic Wind Tunnel’ at VSSC will provide the much-vital aerodynamic testing capabilities for rockets and aircraft during atmospheric flight.

Advertisement
ISRO Chief S Somanath during the first blow down test of the new Trisonic Wind Tunnel. | Image: ISRO 

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also assess the progress of the Gaganyaan Mission and award ‘astronaut wings’ to the astronaut-designates, the statement added. 

The Gaganyaan Mission is India's maiden human space flight program, with high-tide preparations already ongoing at various ISRO centres for the second test.

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 19:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

2 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

3 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

3 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

4 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

4 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

20 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

20 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Patriarchal Attitude: SC Raps ICG on Permanent Commissioning of Women

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Rohit Sharma disappointed with the reception a home victory gets

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info15 minutes ago

  4. Baby John Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Says She's On Instagram For Quick Money;

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. The Paytm Saga Unfolded: Will users still be able to ‘Paytm Karo’?

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo