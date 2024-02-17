Advertisement

Kashmir: Indian Railways is set to inaugurate the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project on February 20, a significant step towards connecting Kashmir with the rest of India.

According to railway sources, the virtual inauguration ceremony is expected to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking progress in the realisation of the longstanding goal to link Srinagar with Kanyakumari.

The USBRL project, a monumental Himalayan railway endeavour, aims to establish an all-weather, comfortable, and economically viable transportation network, connecting remote Himalayan areas with the mainland.

Navigating challenging terrain across the Pir Panjal ranges, the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section showcases engineering prowess with 16 bridges, 11 tunnels, and three escape tunnels for safety and rescue operations.

Notably, it includes the country's longest transportation tunnel, T-50, spanning 12.77 kilometers in the Khari-Sumber section.

Incorporating advanced features for passenger safety and comfort, the section includes ballastless tracks, canted turnouts, and state-of-the-art tunnel-safety technology, including CCTV monitoring, ventilation, and firefighting systems.

With electrification completed for the Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section, the operation of modern Vande Bharat trains will enhance connectivity and accessibility for travellers.

With 161 out of 272 kilometers already commissioned, the USBRL project aims to integrate the Kashmir Valley with the Jammu region and the national rail network.

Constructed at a cost of Rs 15,863 crore, the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section represents a significant investment in infrastructure, fostering economic growth and connectivity in the region.

The completion of this section is not only a relief for residents but also opens new opportunities for trade, tourism, and development, integrating Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Locals express optimism about the economic prospects, with improved connectivity anticipated to boost tourism and stimulate the economy.

Meanwhile, BJP leaders view PM Modi's forthcoming visit to Jammu and Kashmir, scheduled for February 20, as a strategic move to enhance electoral prospects in the region.

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate various projects, including AIIMS in Jammu, the world's highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, and the Devika river rejuvenation project in Udhampur. This visit marks his first to the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, showcasing the BJP's commitment to development in the Union Territory.