Advertisement

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the same ritual today when he visits the Kaal Bhairav temple to seek blessings from the deity, popularly known as the Kotwal of Kashi or the guardian of Varanasi. On April 26, 2019, he carried out the same action before submitting his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Kashi Kotwal Baba: Significance

Baba Kashi Kotwal Renowned in the Shakta tradition, Kal Bhairav is admired as a powerful manifestation of Lord Shiva, tasked with protecting the holy city of Kashi (Varanasi). According to legend, Kal Bhairav was assigned by Lord Shiva himself in Kashi and anyone wishing to live there must ask his permission. It is believed that honoring Kal Bhairav is essential to understanding Lord Shiva's teachings and that a trip to Varanasi would be incomplete without it.

Varanasi Kaal Bhairav Mandir

A Popular Destination For Devotees

The terms "Kotwal," which denotes a watchful protector, and "Baba," which is a charming name for a respected guru, sum up Kal Bhairav's duties. His imagery is remarkable; it frequently shows him brandishing a trident, riding a dog—his holy mount—and wearing a horrific garland of skulls. Kashi Kotwal Baba Kal Bhairav is a popular destination for devotees who come to ask for protection, wealth, and the removal of obstacles. Devotees make sacrifices of liquor, meat, flowers and vermilion to the deity, who they believe upholds cosmic order and the city's holiness, in hopes of winning the favor of the almighty.

Kashi Kotwal Baba: Powerful Figure In Myths

Kaal Bhairav is a powerful figure in many myths and legends. He symbolizes Shiva's dark and menacing side. One popular story is that of Lord Shiva forging Kaal Bhairav to exact revenge after becoming enraged over a transgression by Lord Brahma. In a quick and decisive move, Kaal Bhairav cut off one of Lord Brahma's heads, but despite his best attempts, he was unable to remove the severed skull from his hand. With this burden, Kaal Bhairav embarked on the Kapaal Vrata, a penitent pilgrimage that included the murder of a Brahmin. During his journey, the skull remained fixed in his palm until he reached the hallowed lands of Kashi. A moment of divine intervention caused the skull to release its hold and hit the ground, causing Lord Shiva to dance happily.

#WATCH | Varanasi, UP: Security tightened at the Kal Bhairav temple ahead of PM Modi's arrival.



PM Modi is the sitting MP and BJP's candidate from Varanasi. He will file his nomination for the #LokSabhaElections2024 today. pic.twitter.com/Znxy0brIzl — ANI (@ANI)

Guardian Of Kashi

Lord Shiva bestowed onto Kaal Bhairav the role of principal justice-dispenser or guardian once he had finished his penance, designating him as Kashi's protector. As the ruler of Kashi, Lord Shiva is accompanied by Kaal Bhairav, who is his watchful protector, rewarding the pious and punishing the offending. Yama, the god of death, is supposedly so powerful that he is forbidden from using his power inside Kashi's hallowed walls.

Advertisement

Devotees who believe that Kaal Bhairav is vigilantly watching over them on tough journeys, particularly at night, call upon him for protection. He is also revered as Shani's (Saturn's) guru and is claimed to shield his followers from debt, sorrow, misfortune, and early death.