Updated January 20th, 2024 at 14:36 IST

PM Modi Offers Prayer at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple Ahead of Pran Pratishtha

PM Modi will also be participating in Bhajan Sandhya, where multiple devotional songs will be sung at the temple complex in the evening.

Tanisha Rajput
Tiruchirappalli:  As a part of his 11-day Anushthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday arrived at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli to offer prayers.

This visit comes as a part of PM's 11-day anushthan.

He is the first prime minister to visit Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli.

News agency ANI, PM Modi was blessed by an elephant at Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Tiruchirappalli and played a mouth organ as PM visited the temple to offer prayers. 

Furthermore, the Prime Minister's Office in a statement stated that in the afternoon around 2 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Rameswaram and will perform Darshan and Pooja in Sri Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple in Srirangam. In this temple, he will attend a programme - 'Shri Ramayana Paryana.'

In this programme, 8 different traditional Mandalis will recite the return of Lord Ram’s return to Ayodhya in Sanskrit, Awadhi, Kashmiri, Gurumukhi, Assamese, Bengali, Maithili, and Gujarati Ramkathas.

PM Modi will also be participating in Bhajan Sandhya, where multiple devotional songs will be sung at the temple complex in the evening.

Published January 20th, 2024 at 10:23 IST

Ram Mandir
