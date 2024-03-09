Updated March 9th, 2024 at 07:45 IST
PM Modi to Embark on 4-State Tour From Today to Inaugurate Several Developmental Projects
PM Modi today will inaugurate the Sela tunnel in Itanagar, built at a cost of 825cr.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting four states on Saturday, including Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. The PM is all set to launch several developmental projects for northeastern states worth Rs 83,100 crores on Saturday.
He'll begin his day by first visiting Assam's Kaziranga National Park. He arrived in the state on Friday afternoon on the eve of 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast' programme. He will lay the foundation stones of projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in the state during his 2-day tour.
Advertisement
Sharing pictures on social media platform X, PM said "landed to a very special welcome in Golaghat district, Assam. Got a glimpse of Assam's diverse and beautiful culture."
PM Modi today will inaugurate the Sela tunnel in Itanagar, built at a cost of 825cr. At 12:15 pm, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Ahom general Lachit Bhorpukan and will lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 17,500 cr.
Advertisement
Later in the afternoon, at around 4:45 pm, he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones of multiple developmental projects worth Rs 4,500cr in West Bengal.
At around 7 pm, the Prime Minister will reach Varanasi at 7 pm, where he will perform darshan and pooja at Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He will be staying in the city and will leave for Aazamgarh on Sunday, March 10.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 9th, 2024 at 07:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
PM Modi to Embark on 4-State Tour From TodayIndia News15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.