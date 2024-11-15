sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:05 IST, November 15th 2024

PM Modi Tries Sarinda, Musical Instrument Associated With Assam’s Bodo Community

PM Modi on Friday tried his hands on Sarinda - a stringed musical instrument used by the Bodo community of Assam as he attended 1st Bodoland Mahotsav in Delhi.

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi plays Sarinda
PM Modi plays Sarinda, a musical instrument associated with the Bodo community of Assam | Image: ANI screen grab
20:05 IST, November 15th 2024