Published 20:05 IST, November 15th 2024
PM Modi Tries Sarinda, Musical Instrument Associated With Assam’s Bodo Community
PM Modi on Friday tried his hands on Sarinda - a stringed musical instrument used by the Bodo community of Assam as he attended 1st Bodoland Mahotsav in Delhi.
PM Modi plays Sarinda, a musical instrument associated with the Bodo community of Assam | Image: ANI screen grab
