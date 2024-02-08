PM Modi Turns Emotional Ahead of Pran Pratishtha Ceremony, Remembers His Mother

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday began a special 11-day religious exercise ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

In a message, he said it is his good fortune that he will be a witness to this auspicious occasion.

He said that God has chosen him as an instrument to represent all Indians during the 'Pran Pratishtha' exercise and that he is undertaking the special religious exercise keeping this in mind.

"I seek blessing from people," he said on X.

The prime minister posted an audio message, noting that it is difficult to articulate one's sentiments at this time but he is making an attempt.

"I am emotional. First time in life, I am experiencing such feelings," He said that he is recording the audio on the birth anniversary of Mata Jijabai, Mother of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Prime Minister said.

“When I think about Mata Jijabai and her contribution, it isonly natural for me to think of my mother," he added.

"My mother, till end of her life would count beads and chant Sita Ram,"he stated.

PM Modi mother Heeraben Modi passed away on December 30, 2022. She was 99 year old.

Officials said Modi will be following the arduous guidelines detailed in scriptures related to the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. (With inputs from PTI)