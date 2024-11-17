Published 03:58 IST, November 17th 2024
'Heartwarming To See Such A Vibrant Welcome': PM Modi Tweets As He Lands In Nigeria
President of Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu has highlighted strengthening the bilateral ties as he expressed his anticipation of welcoming PM Modi to Nigeria.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Indian community welcomes PM Modi in Nigeria | Image: @narendramodi
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
03:58 IST, November 17th 2024