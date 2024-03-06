Among the projects inaugurated is a 109-km-long Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil, which will provide cleaner cooking fuel to the people of Bihar. | Image: 'X'/@narendramodi

Advertisement

Bettiah: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched projects worth Rs 12,800 crore at a programme in Bettiah, the district headquarters town of the West Champaran district in Bihar. Among the projects inaugurated is a 109-km-long Muzaffarpur-Motihari LPG pipeline of Indian Oil, which will not only provide cleaner cooking fuel to the people of Bihar but also to neighbouring Nepal, news agency PTI reported.

Here are the highlights of the PM Modi's Visit to Bettiah in Bihar:

Additionally, the prime minister inaugurated the Indian Oil's LPG bottling plant and storage terminal at Motihari, which will act as a strategic supply point for the export of petroleum products to Nepal, besides the eight districts of north Bihar.

Besides, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the city gas distribution project in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan and Deoria, and grain-based ethanol projects at HCPCL Biofuels Ltd's facilities at Sugauli and Lauriya.

He also inaugurated the two-laning of the Piprakothi-Motihari-Raxaul section of NH-28A and the Sheohar-Sitamarhi section of NH-104.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for a six-lane cable bridge over the Ganga river, parallel to Digha-Sonepur rail-cum-road bridge, and the four-laning of the Bakarpur Hat-Manikpur section of NH-19 bypass.

Among the railway projects he inaugurated were the doubling of the 62-kilometers line from Bapudham Motihari to Piprahan, and the gauge conversion of the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha section.

The PM also laid the foundation stone for the doubling and electrification of the 96-km-long Gorakhpur Cantt–Valmiki Nagar rail line, and the redevelopment of the Bettiah railway station.

The prime minister also flagged off two new trains on the Narkatiaganj-Gaunaha and Raxaul-Jogbani routes.

While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar did not attend the programme, Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, Deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary of the JDU were in attendance.