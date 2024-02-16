Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 11:58 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ programme on February 16 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Digital Desk
pm modi UAE
PM to Address 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ Today, to Launch 6-Lane Greenfield Udaipur Bypass | Image:pm modi UAE/ani
New Delhi: : Ahead of Rajya Sabha polls, 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Rajasthan’ programme on February 16 at 11 AM via video conferencing, said a statement from Prime Minister’s Office on Friday. 

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 17,000 crore. The projects will serve to a number of significant sectors including Roads, Railways,  Solar Energy, Power Transmission, Drinking water and Petroleum & Natural Gas, added the statement. 

According to the statement, Prime Minister will inaugurate various National Highway projects worth more than Rs 5000 crore in Rajasthan. 

Prime Minister will inaugurate three Packages of 8-Lane Delhi - Mumbai Green field Alignment (NE-4) viz Baonli-Jhalai road to Mui Village section; Hardeoganj village to Mej River section; and section from Takli to Rajasthan/ MP Border.

These sections are also equipped with Animal Underpass and Animal Overpass with camouflaging to facilitate unhindered movement of wildlife. Further, Noise barriers are also provisioned to minimise impact on wildlife. Prime Minister will also inaugurate 6-Lane Greenfield Udaipur Bypass connecting Chittorgarh-Udaipur Highway section of NH-48 at Debari with Udaipur-Shamlaji Section of NH-48 at Kaya village. 

This Bypass will help in decongesting Udaipur City. Prime Minister will also inaugurate various other projects that will improve road infrastructure in Jhunjhunu, Abu road and Tonk districts of Rajasthan. 

The rail projects which will be dedicated to nation include various projects for electrification of rail routes including Jodhpur-Rai Ka Bagh-Merta Road-Bikaner section (277 Km); Jodhpur-Phalodi section (136 Km); and Bikaner-Ratangarh-Sadulpur-Rewari section (375 Km). Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation ‘Khatipura railway station’. 

In a step to boost production of renewable energy in the region, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to nation important solar projects worth around Rs 5300 crore in Rajasthan. 

Prime Minister will also dedicate to nation power transmission sector projects worth more than Rs 2100 crore in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of  multiple projects worth around Rs 2400 crore including projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, which aimed at strengthening the infrastructure to provide clean drinking water in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation Indian Oil’s LPG bottling plant at Jodhpur. The bottling plant with state-of- the-art infrastructure and automation system for operation and safety, will lead to employment generation and will cater to the LPG needs of lakhs customers in the region.

The programme will be organised at about 200 places across all districts of Rajasthan, with the main programme held at Jaipur. The state wide programme will witness participation of lakhs of beneficiaries of various government schemes. The programme will also be joined by Chief Minister Rajasthan, other Ministers of Rajasthan Government, MPs, MLAs and local level representatives.
 

Published February 16th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

