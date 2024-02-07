PM Modi Visits Ram Setu's Origin in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Pran Pratishtha | Know Its Significance

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Arichal Munai point where the Ram Setu was built. Significantly, the visit comes a day ahead of the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple. The name Kothandarama, means Ram with the bow.

Located in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu, the temple is said that this is where Vibhishana, brother of Ravana, first met Lord Ram and asked him for refuge. Historians believe that this is the place where Shri Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.

Ram Setu: Significance

Ram Setu (Ram's bridge) is a 48 kilometre-long chain of limestone shoals, that connects Rameswaram off the South East Coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island.

Many Hindu historians and references in the Ramayana suggest that Lord Ram’s followers (Vanar Sena) built this bridge while he was marching to Lanka to rescue his wife, Goddess Sita, from Ravana’s captivity.

Ram Setu's Origin Point | Image@X

Later with evolution, the Ram Setu Bridge offered a land connection between India and Sri Lanka during the time of lowered sea level for the last 100,000 years.

Owing to shallow waters, the bridge provided hindrance to navigation through the Palk Strait (A strait between the Tamil Nadu and the Jaffna District of the Northern Province of the island nation of Sri Lanka).

PM Modi's Temple Visit in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Ramanathaswamy temples in Tamil Nadu and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach on Saturday,

“Prayed at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple for the good health and well-being of 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on social media platform X.

Modi's visit to the Vaishnavite and Shaivite shrines comes just two days ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The prime minister had earlier in the week offered prayers at temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

PM Modi had prayed at Andhra Pradesh's historic Veerabhadra temple, which has immense significance in Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell here after a battle against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita.