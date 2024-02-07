English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 21st, 2024 at 11:07 IST

PM Modi Visits Ram Setu's Origin in Tamil Nadu Ahead of Pran Pratishtha | Know Its Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached the Arichal Munai point, where the Ram Setu was built

Ronit Singh
PM Modi to Visit Ram Setu's Origin in TN | Know Significance
PM Modi to Visit Ram Setu's Origin in TN | Know Significance | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Arichal Munai point where the Ram Setu was built. Significantly, the visit comes a day ahead of the grand ‘Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Sri Kothandarama Swamy temple. The name Kothandarama, means Ram with the bow. 

Advertisement

Located in Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu, the temple is said that this is where Vibhishana, brother of Ravana, first met Lord Ram and asked him for refuge. Historians believe that this is the place where Shri Ram conducted the coronation of Vibhishana.

Ram Setu: Significance

Ram Setu (Ram's bridge) is a 48 kilometre-long chain of limestone shoals, that connects Rameswaram off the South East Coast of Tamil Nadu to Mannar Island. 

Many Hindu historians and references in the Ramayana suggest that Lord Ram’s followers (Vanar Sena) built this bridge while he was marching to Lanka to rescue his wife, Goddess Sita, from Ravana’s captivity.

Advertisement
Ram Setu's Origin Point | Image@X

Later with evolution, the Ram Setu Bridge offered a land connection between India and Sri Lanka during the time of lowered sea level for the last 100,000 years. 

Owing to shallow waters, the bridge provided hindrance to navigation through the Palk Strait (A strait between the Tamil Nadu and the Jaffna District of the Northern Province of the island nation of Sri Lanka). 

Advertisement

PM Modi's Temple Visit in Tamil Nadu 

PM Modi offered prayers at the Sri Ranganathaswamy and Ramanathaswamy temples in Tamil Nadu and took a holy dip at the Rameswaram 'Angi theerth' beach on Saturday, 

Advertisement

“Prayed at the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy Temple for the good health and well-being of 140 crore Indians,” Modi posted on social media platform X.

Modi's visit to the Vaishnavite and Shaivite shrines comes just two days ahead of the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya. The prime minister had earlier in the week offered prayers at temples in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Advertisement

PM Modi had prayed at Andhra Pradesh's historic Veerabhadra temple, which has immense significance in Ramayana. It is believed that the bird Jatayu, wounded by Ravana, fell here after a battle against him while he was abducting Goddess Sita.

Advertisement

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Ram Mandir
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Virat Kohli requests BCCI to be withdrawn from first 2 IND vs ENG Tests

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. Hamas proposes 3 stage 135-day truce for freeing hostages

    World17 minutes ago

  3. 70% of devices to be AI-native by 2026: Lenovo

    Tech 18 minutes ago

  4. Viral Video: Coffee Served in Ice-Cream Cones Gains Popularity| Watch

    Info20 minutes ago

  5. Pro Kabaddi League 2023/24: UP Yoddhas Go Down to Tamil Thalaivas

    Sports 21 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement