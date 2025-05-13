PM Modi Walks Through Adampur Air Base, Shatters Pakistan’s Bluff with S-400 Show of Strength

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at Adampur airbase early Tuesday, which was claimed to have been destroyed by Pakistan during the attack on May 9 and May 10 following Operation Sindoor. By visiting Adampur's air base, PM Modi wants to rubbish the claims and send out a strong message to our neighbouring country. On his visit, PM Modi interacted with the IAF personnel and was also briefed about the latest on Operation Sindoor. Soon after his visit, the leader took to his X handle to share photos from his visit and hailed the "brave" air warriors and soldiers. For the unversed, Adampur is India's second-largest airbase, which played a key role during the attack.

'India Is Eternally Grateful,' Says PM Modi

Taking to his X handle, PM Modi shared a series of photos along with a heartfelt note calling the experience of meeting the soldiers "special". In the images, he can be seen encouraging the soldiers and happily talking to them. "Earlier this morning, I went to AFS Adampur and met our brave air warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who epitomise courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation," PM Modi posted on X.

What Did Pakistan Claim About Adampur?

Earlier, during the press conference, Pakistan claimed that its JF-17 combat aircraft struck the S-400 air defence in Adampur.

His visit came a day after he addressed the nation, where he stated that the forces were given full freedom to wipe out terrorists. In his address to the Nation, PM Modi said, "Every terror organisation now knows 'ki hamari behano, betiyon ke maathe se Sindoor hatane ka anjaam kya hota hai. After the surgical strike and air strike, Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has carved out a new benchmark in our fight against terrorism and has set up a new parameter and new normal."