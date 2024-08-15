sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ National Film Awards | Bangladesh Crisis | Middle East Tensions | US Elections | Kolkata Doctor Murder |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi Warns of Internal and External Challenges While Addressing at Red Fort

Published 14:51 IST, August 15th 2024

PM Modi Warns of Internal and External Challenges While Addressing at Red Fort

PM Modi warned citizens against internal and external challenges asserting that the country will have to protect itself

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi Bats For UCC, Stresses on Speedy Probe in Crime Against Women in I-Day Speech | Highlights
PM Modi warned citizens against internal and external challenges asserting that the country will have to protect itself | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

14:51 IST, August 15th 2024