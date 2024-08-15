Published 14:51 IST, August 15th 2024
PM Modi Warns of Internal and External Challenges While Addressing at Red Fort
PM Modi warned citizens against internal and external challenges asserting that the country will have to protect itself
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
PM Modi warned citizens against internal and external challenges asserting that the country will have to protect itself | Image: PTI
14:51 IST, August 15th 2024