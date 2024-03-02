English
Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 07:02 IST

PM Modi to Inaugurate Projects Worth Rs 56,800 in West Bengal and Bihar Today | Details

PM will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 22,000 crore in West Bengal, and Rs 34,800 crore in Bihar.

Digital Desk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Image:X
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently on a 2-day tour to Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar where he will be inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of multiple development projects including road, power, and rail worth hundreds of crores.

According to the official press release of the government, the PM will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 35,700 crore in Jharkhand, Rs 22,000 crore in West Bengal, and Rs 34,800 crore in Bihar.

West Bengal:

Today, March 2, PM Modi will visit the Nadia district at around 10:30 am, where he will address a public meeting and inaugurate projects in Krishnanagar worth Rs 15,000 crore.

Several other development projects related to rail, road, wastewater, and LPG supply will be the key focus for development in West Bengal.

Overall, the Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 22,000 crore in West Bengal, as per the official press release by the government.

Bengal’s BJP president Sukanta Majumdar said, "The PM will return to the state on March 6 to address a rally at Barasat in North 24 Parganas."

Bihar:

Later in the afternoon, at around 2:30 pm, the Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate, dedicate, and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth Rs 21,400 crore in Aurangabad, Bihar.

Furthermore, at 5:15 pm, the PM will reach Begusarai, he will participate in a public programme, and lay the foundation stone of multiple oil and gas sector projects worth over Rs 13,400.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will also dedicate projects across the country in several states including Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, and Karnataka worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore.

PM Modi will also launch the "1962 Farmers App," an app which records all data and information present under the 'Bharat Pashudhan' database, for the country’s farmers.

