PM Modi Extends Hanukkah Greetings to Netanyahu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended best wishes to his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah.

"Best wishes to PM @netanyahu and all the people across the world celebrating the festival of Hanukkah," Modi said in a post in X.

"May the radiance of Hanukkah illuminate everybody's lives with hope, peace and strength. Hanukkah Sameach!" the Prime minister said.