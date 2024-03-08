Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:38 IST
PM Modi's Women's Day Gift: LPG Cylinder Prices Slashed | Check Details
Women's Day: PM Modi said that it was done to ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced a reduction of Rs 100 in the price of LPG cylinders as a gift to women on the occasion of International Women's Day. Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said that it was done to ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country.
He tweeted, “Today, on Women's Day, our Government has decided to reduce LPG cylinder prices by Rs. 100. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting our Nari Shakti (sic).”
He further wrote, “By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring ‘Ease of Living’ for them(sic).”
