sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Turkey Terror Attack | Delhi Air Pollution | US Elections | Bengaluru Building Collapse | BRICS Summit | Ekta Kapoor | Hashem Safieddine |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet: What Transpired During 60-Minute India-China Icebreaker Talks For Normalcy

Published 19:33 IST, October 23rd 2024

PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet: What Transpired During 60-Minute India-China Icebreaker Talks For Normalcy

This was PM Modi-Xi's first proper bilateral meeting at the delegation level in nearly 5 years, the last one being on the sidelines of the BRICS in Brasilia.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet
PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet | Image: Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

19:10 IST, October 23rd 2024