Published 19:33 IST, October 23rd 2024
PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet: What Transpired During 60-Minute India-China Icebreaker Talks For Normalcy
This was PM Modi-Xi's first proper bilateral meeting at the delegation level in nearly 5 years, the last one being on the sidelines of the BRICS in Brasilia.
- India News
- 5 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Surabhi Shaurya
PM Modi-Xi Jinping Meet | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 5 min read
Advertisement
19:10 IST, October 23rd 2024