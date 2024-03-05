Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

PM Modi’s ‘Viksit’ Push: Projects Worth Around Rs 7,200 Cr Launched in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore in Telangana's Sangareddy

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM in Telangana
PM Modi in Telangana | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than Rs 7,200 crore at Sangareddy, about 60 km from Hyderabad, on Tuesday.

The projects are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre which was set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

Built at a cost of more than Rs 350 crore, the state-of-art facility is compliant with 5-STAR-GRIHA Rating and Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC) norms.

Advertisement

Modi also inaugurated and laid the foundation for three National Highway projects.

He also laid the foundation stone for the six-laning of the 29 km long Pune-Hyderabad Section of NH-65. The project will provide improved connectivity to major industrial centres in Telangana like Pashamylaram industrial area near Patancheru.

During the programme, the PM inaugurated doubling and electrification of Sanathnagar-Moula Ali rail line along with six new station buildings.

Advertisement

Modi also flagged off the inaugural MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport Service) Train Service from Ghatkesar-Lingampalli via Moula Ali-Sanathnagar. This train service extends the popular suburban train service in the Hyderabad-Secunderabad twin city regions to new areas for the first time.

The PM also inaugurated the Indian Oil Paradip-Hyderabad Product Pipeline. The 1,212-km product pipeline with a capacity of 4.5 MMTPA traverses through the states of Odisha (329 km), Andhra Pradesh (723 km) and Telangana (160 km).

Advertisement

The pipeline will ensure safe and economical transportation of petroleum products from Paradip Refinery to delivery stations at Visakhapatnam, Atchutapuram, and Vijayawada (in Andhra Pradesh), and Malkapur near Hyderabad (in Telangana).

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2024 at 11:36 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Modi Ka Parivar

12 hours ago
Akon Vibe

Akon Vibes With Anant

18 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky's Dance

18 hours ago
Lucky Ali performs at Anant-Radhika Merchant wedding

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

18 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Anant-Radhika wedding

19 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini's Tribute

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani-Diljit Dosanjh

Anant-Radhika Wedding

19 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Bash

Anant-Radhika Bash Day 3

20 hours ago
Nita Ambani

Ambanis' Maha Aarti

20 hours ago
Radhika Merchant

Radhika Viral Moment

21 hours ago
Aishwarya Rai

Aish-Aaradhya Groove

21 hours ago
Mukesh-Nita Ambani

Mukesh-Nita's Dance

2 days ago
Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone

DeepVeer's Dance Show

2 days ago
Bill Gates

Anant-Radhika Wedding

2 days ago
Anant Ambani-Nita Ambani

Anant Ambani Greets Raha

2 days ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Deepika Plays Garba

2 days ago
Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor Dazzle In Ethnic Wear

Kareena-Karisma In Ethnic

2 days ago
Nita Ambani

Isha-Nita Dance On Stage

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Korean market regulators mull spot Bitcoin ETFs approval

    Business News8 minutes ago

  2. Health, Education in Focus: Key Takeaways of Punjab Budget 2024

    India News8 minutes ago

  3. Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma Share First Photos From Dreamy Wedding

    Entertainment9 minutes ago

  4. LTTS partners with Intel to scale Edge AI solutions

    Tech 11 minutes ago

  5. Indian Cities Which Make For Culturally Rich Heritage Walk Spots

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo