PM Modi’s Visit to Bhutan Postponed Due to Bad Weather

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bhutan has been postponed, informed the Ministry of External Affairs | Image: X

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Bhutan has been postponed, informed the Ministry of External Affairs. “Due to ongoing inclement weather conditions over Paro airport, it has been mutually decided to postpone the State visit of Prime Minister to Bhutan on 21-22 March 2024. New dates are being worked out by the two sides through diplomatic channels,” the Ministry wrote.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…