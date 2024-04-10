Advertisement

New Delhi: Narendra Modi becomes the first Prime Minister of India to feature on the cover of Newsweek after Indira Gandhi. Former prime minister Indira Gandhi featured on the cover of Newsweek's April 1966 issue. PM Modi, in a 90-minute conversation following an interview with a New York-based magazine, addressed written questions posed by Newsweek.

The magazine carried a wide-ranging interview under the headline "Narendra Modi and the Unstoppable Rise of India," where Prime Minister Modi addressed various topics including upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, India-China ties, the global economy, Ram Mandir, Article 370, India's economic policies etc.

On the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Modi said his government has an excellent track record of fulfilling promises."By the end of the second term, even the most popular governments start losing support. Discontent toward governments has also increased in the last few years in the world. India stands out as an exception, where popular support for our government is increasing," he asserted.

Terming India as "the mother of democracy", PM Modi asserted that as the largest democracy in the world, over 600 million people voted in the General Elections in 2019 and in a few months from now, over 970 million eligible voters will exercise their franchise.

During the interview, PM Modi rubbished the claims of discrimination against religious minorities in the India as "usual tropes" spread by those “who don't bother to meet people outside their bubbles”.

“For the first time in our country, our government has come up with a unique saturation coverage approach when it comes to schemes and initiatives. They are not restricted for a group of people belonging to a particular community or a geography,” the American weekly quoted PM Modi as saying.

These initiatives, ranging from housing, sanitation facilities, water access, and cooking fuel to financial assistance and healthcare provisions, are designed to eliminate any possibility of discrimination.

“They are meant to reach everyone, which means that they are designed in such a way that there cannot be any discrimination. Be it amenities like house, toilets, water connection or cooking fuel or be it collateral-free credit or health insurance, it is reaching every citizen irrespective of his community and religion,” he said.