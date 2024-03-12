×

Updated March 11th, 2024 at 23:54 IST

PM Narendra Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP On CAA Implementation

The BJP on Monday welcomed the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act, appreciating the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Reported by: Digital Desk
PM Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP on CAA Implementation
PM Modi Has Delivered on What He Promised: BJP on CAA Implementation | Image:PTI
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: The BJP on Monday appreciated the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, asserting the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has kept its promise.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the government delivers whatever Prime Minister Modi says, as reported by PTI.

The notification of the CAA rules paves way for granting citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, he said, praising Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for the "humane" decision.

Union Minister Smriti Irani said in a post on X, "11th March 2024: A Historic Day as CAA becomes a Reality with Modi Ki Guarantee!" Irani said the day will go down in history, adding the CAA was envisioned by the Modi government to ensure Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians who have faced persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh due to their religious beliefs and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

"Our government stands firm in its resolve to provide a secure and welcome environment for all persecuted minorities, ensuring their dignity, rights and aspirations are protected," she added.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said the government has fulfilled its guarantee. He appreciated Modi and Shah for the "historic" decision.

The Centre on Monday implemented the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections.

With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from the three countries.

