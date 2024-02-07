Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first edition of this year's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. In its 109th edition, PM Modi touch upon various topics including Ayodhya Ram Mandir, women empowerment, and the Bharat Ratna awardees. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) President JP Nadda, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and party leader Bansuri Swaraj tuned in to the PM’s radio programme along with booth workers.

Talking about the newly-inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Prime Minister said that “Lord Ram brought the nation together”. PM Modi said “And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra. The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has brought crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feeling is the same, everyone's devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart."

In his broadcast, Modi said many people honoured with Padma awards recently were those who worked at grassroots and away from limelight to make big changes. "I am very happy that the system of Padma awards has transformed completely in the last decade. Now it has become people's Padma," he said.

During his last radio programme in December, the Prime Minister spoke about India’s growing self-confidence, the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the government’s Fit India movement.

“Nowadays we see how much there is talk about lifestyle related Diseases, it is a matter of great concern for all of us, especially the youth,” PM Modi had remarked. Hailing the people contributing to the country's growth, PM Modi had said that India is becoming an ‘innovation hub’, which is a symbol of the fact that the people of the country are not going to stop. In order to boost the Fit India movement, PM had urged the citizens to keep writing to him about innovative healthcare startups that can help the country towards realising the dream of Fit India. The Prime Minister’s monthly radio program, initiated on October 3, 2014, has evolved over the years. It has evolved into a citizen-engagement platform, transcending language barriers.