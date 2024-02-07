Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 28th, 2024 at 14:14 IST

PM Modi Addresses This Year’s 1st Edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) President JP Nadda will tune in to the PM’s radio programme along with booth workers.

Manisha Roy
PM Narendra Modi
Talking about the newly-inaugurated Ram Temple, PM Modi said that “Lord Ram brought the nation together” | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the first edition of this year's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday. In its 109th edition, PM Modi touch upon various topics including Ayodhya Ram Mandir, women empowerment, and the Bharat Ratna awardees. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) President JP Nadda, Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore and party leader Bansuri Swaraj tuned in to the PM’s radio programme along with booth workers. 

Talking about the newly-inaugurated Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the Prime Minister said that “Lord Ram brought the nation together”. PM Modi said “And that is why on January 22 in Ayodhya I had talked about 'Dev to Desh' and 'Ram to Rashtra. The consecration ceremony in Ayodhya has brought crores of people of the country together. Everyone's feeling is the same, everyone's devotion is the same. Ram is in everyone's words, Ram is in everyone's heart."

Advertisement

In his broadcast, Modi said many people honoured with Padma awards recently were those who worked at grassroots and away from limelight to make big changes. "I am very happy that the system of Padma awards has transformed completely in the last decade. Now it has become people's Padma," he said.  

During his last radio programme in December, the Prime Minister spoke about India’s growing self-confidence, the spirit of ‘Viksit Bharat’ and the government’s Fit India movement. 
“Nowadays we see how much there is talk about lifestyle related Diseases, it is a matter of great concern for all of us, especially the youth,” PM Modi had remarked. Hailing the people contributing to the country's growth, PM Modi had said that India is becoming an ‘innovation hub’, which is a symbol of the fact that the people of the country are not going to stop.  In order to boost the Fit India movement, PM had urged the citizens to keep writing to him about innovative healthcare startups that can help the country towards realising the dream of Fit India. The Prime Minister’s monthly radio program, initiated on October 3, 2014, has evolved over the years. It has evolved into a citizen-engagement platform, transcending language barriers.

Advertisement

Published January 28th, 2024 at 10:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

15 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

15 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

16 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

16 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

16 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

18 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

21 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

21 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

21 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

21 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

21 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Aiden Markram takes astonishing flying catch in SA20, stunning everyone

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  2. Ukrainian Model Steps Down As Miss Japan After Her Affair Gets Exposed

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. U-19 World Cup: 5 India colts who could be the NEXT KOHLI or JADEJA

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. LIVE: Mega Showdown Over Central Funds, BJP Stages Counter Protest

    India News13 minutes ago

  5. SoftBank to report first net profit in last five quarters

    Business News14 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement