Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 3rd, 2024 at 08:06 IST

PM Narendra Modi to Visit Odisha's Sambalpur Today, to Launch Projects Worth Rs 68k Crore

PM Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore during a public programme in Sambalpur.

Digital Desk
PM Modi on Budget
PM Modi on Budget | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Saturday. Various security arrangements have been made in view of the PM's arrival.

According to official sources, during his one-day visit to the western Odisha town of Sambalpur on February 3, PM Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore during a public programme in Sambalpur.

Advertisement

PM Modi will land at Jharsuguda airport from where he will go to Sambalpur on a special Indian Air Force aircraft. He is scheduled to arrive at IIM-Sambalpur around 2.15 pm. While talking about the security arrangements, ADG Law & Order Sanjay Kumar said that as many as 76 platoons of police force have been deployed and over 100 officers have been mobilised.

Sanjay Kumar said," PM Modi will be visiting IIM campus in Sambalpur...full proof arrangements have been made...76 platoon police force has already reached, 4-5 platoon police force will be in hand, more than 100 officers have been mobilised...we are very confident."

The state government has prohibited the use of drone cameras at venues where PM Modi is scheduled to visit.
 

Advertisement

(With Agencies inputs)

Advertisement

Published February 3rd, 2024 at 08:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

9 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

10 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

10 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

10 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

10 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

12 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

16 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

16 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

16 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

16 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

16 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

18 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

19 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

19 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

19 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SCA Stadium to be renamed, Jay Shah to initiate rechristening

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  2. Boeing to review NTSB findings for further action

    Business News18 minutes ago

  3. Delhi-NCR Traffic Alert: Avoid These Routes | Check Advisory

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Dollar under pressure following retreat from nearly three-month high

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Karnataka Congress' Divisive Plan: Mobilise South Against Delhi

    Politics News42 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement