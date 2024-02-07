Advertisement

Sambalpur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on Saturday. Various security arrangements have been made in view of the PM's arrival.

According to official sources, during his one-day visit to the western Odisha town of Sambalpur on February 3, PM Modi will launch projects worth more than Rs 68,000 crore during a public programme in Sambalpur.

PM Modi will land at Jharsuguda airport from where he will go to Sambalpur on a special Indian Air Force aircraft. He is scheduled to arrive at IIM-Sambalpur around 2.15 pm. While talking about the security arrangements, ADG Law & Order Sanjay Kumar said that as many as 76 platoons of police force have been deployed and over 100 officers have been mobilised.

#WATCH | Sambalpur, Odisha: On the security arrangements over PM Modi's visit, ADG Law & Order Sanjay Kumar says, " PM Modi will be visiting IIM campus in Sambalpur...full proof arrangements have been made...76 platoon police force has already reached, 4-5 platoon police force… pic.twitter.com/deuFzQdXf1 — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2024

Sanjay Kumar said," PM Modi will be visiting IIM campus in Sambalpur...full proof arrangements have been made...76 platoon police force has already reached, 4-5 platoon police force will be in hand, more than 100 officers have been mobilised...we are very confident."

The state government has prohibited the use of drone cameras at venues where PM Modi is scheduled to visit.



(With Agencies inputs)