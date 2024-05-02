Advertisement

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry has removed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image from the CoWIN certificates for Covid-19 vaccinations. While the remark "Together, India will defeat COVID-19" is still attributed to the prime minister, his name has been removed from the certificates.

According to health ministry officials, the Model Code of Conduct for ongoing Lok Sabha election 2024, was the reason PM Modi's photo was removed from the vaccination certificate.

Health ministry officials made necessary changes and updated news versions of covid certificates which does not show Prime Minister's photo on certificates.

PM Modi's photo was also deleted from vaccination certificates issued by five states: Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa in 2022. The Election Commission of India (ECI) mandated this step in preparation for the states' assembly elections.

