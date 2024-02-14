Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:37 IST
PM Modi Pays Tributes To Soldiers Killed In Pulwama Attack
Pakistan-linked terrorists had rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy on February 14, 2019, killing 40 CRPF personnel.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, February 14, paid tributes to the 40 CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) personnel who lost their lives in a terror attack in Pulwama on this day in 2019.
“I pay homage to the brave heroes who were martyred in Pulwama. Their service and sacrifice for our nation will always be remembered,” said Prime Minister Modi in a post on X.
In a retributive strike, the Indian Air Force had bombed suspected terrorist camps in Pakistan's Balakot.
(With PTI inputs)
Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:37 IST
