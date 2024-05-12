Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday on the occasion of Mother's Day got a earnest gift during his public rally in Hooghly, West Bengal.

Two young individuals gifted him a portrait of his late mother, Heeraben Patel. Expressing his gratitude, he requested the Special Protection Group (SPG) commandos to collect the portraits from the individuals.

Advertisement

During his address, PM Modi emphasized the difference in the celebration of Mothers' Day between the West and India.

He stated, "The people in the rally are here who made the picture of my mother. The people in 'West' celebrate this day as Mother's Day, but in India, we worship our Mother, Ma Durga, Ma Kaali and Bharat Mata, 365 days a year. I request SPG commandos to collect the pictures. Please mention your addresses at the back of the paper. SPG people take photos of my mother from both people. I want to thank both of you."

Advertisement

The portraits depicted two heartwarming moments between Prime Minister and his mother.

In one picture, PM Modi was seen sitting on the floor with his hands on his mother's lap. The other picture showed them sitting together, with his mother's hands resting on her son's shoulder.

Advertisement

Mothers' Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May, falling on May 12 this year.



