Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 23rd, 2024 at 20:03 IST

'PM's Jumlas Soar To The Sun', Mallikarjun Kharge Takes Dig at PM Modi's Rooftop Solar Power Scheme

Modi announced the launch of a scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna', in a post on X on Monday, after his return from Ayodhya.

Digital Desk
‘Kharge? I don’t even know his name': JD(U) MLA Disparages Cong Chief
'PM's Jumlas Soar To The Sun', Mallikarjun Kharge Takes Dig at PM Modi's Rooftop Solar Power Scheme | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his announcement of 'Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana' scheme and said that PM's  “jumlas soar to the Sun!”

Modi announced the launch of a scheme, 'Pradhan Mantri Suryoday Yojna', in a post on X on Monday.

Advertisement

In a swipe at the prime minister, Kharge said, "Pradhan Mantri ji's JUMLAS soar to the Sun! Yesterday, PM announced a fresh target of installing rooftop solar for 1 crore houses."

The ground reality is that not even 10 lakh houses got rooftop solar installations in the past 10 years of BJP rule, the Congress chief claimed.

Advertisement

Pradhan Mantri ji’s JUMLAS soar to the Sun ! 

Yesterday, PM announced a fresh target of installing rooftop solar for 1 crore houses. 

The ground reality is that not even 10 lakh houses have rooftop solar installations in the past 10 years of BJP rule. 

Earlier, Modi Govt made… pic.twitter.com/xVPT6lsQuX

— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) January 23, 2024

"Earlier, Modi government made a false promise of installing 40 GW of rooftop solar capacity by 2022. The status check of Modi government's grand announcements is the following :-- 70% of that target of 40 GW remains unfulfilled. Out of that, only 2.2 GW are installed in homes."

Advertisement

"Energy generated from residences was only 1/5th of the installed capacity. After its grand failure, Modi government changed the target to be completed by 2026, without ANY new funding in the scheme," Kharge said.

He further said, "Election Season=BJP's Jumla Season!"

Advertisement

Modi had said the scheme would not only reduce electricity bills of the poor and the middle class but also make India self-reliant in the energy sector. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published January 23rd, 2024 at 20:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

4 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

20 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

20 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

20 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

20 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. WATCH | Huge error made by on field umpire; Disregards 3rd UMPs call

    Sports 10 minutes ago

  2. UCC Will Give Direction To The Country: Uttarkhand CM Dhami

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. 5 Earthquakes Jolt Vietnam in a Span of One Hour

    World11 minutes ago

  4. RBI monetary policy meet expected to be non-event: Emkay

    Economy News12 minutes ago

  5. Poonam To Be The Face Of Govt's Cervical Cancer Awareness Campaign?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement