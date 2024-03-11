Advertisement

Ranchi: Jharkhand is all set to get third Vande Bharat Express train, which will be flagged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually on Tuesday.

PM Modi's To Do List:

The PM will inaugurate the Hatia-Asansol-Hatia Express and doubling of Ranchi-Bondamunda railway line and stalls under One Station One Product scheme at Ranchi, Hatia, Govindpur Road, Itki, Muri, Piska, Silli, Tangarbasuli, Tatisilwai stations, Barkakana, Ranchi Road and Pradhan Khanta stations under different railway divisions in Jharkhand, the official said.

Gatishakti Cargo Terminal:

The PM will also inaugurate Gatishakti Cargo Terminal at HURL Sindri in Dhanbad district and North Urimari under Barka-Sayal area of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL) in Ramgarh district.

Inauguration Timings:

The Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express train will be flagged off at 9 am, senior divisional commercial manager of Ranchi Nishant Kumar told PTI.

The state's first Vande Bharat Express, which operates between Ranchi and Patna, was flagged off on June 27, 2023, while the second Vande Bharat between Ranchi and Howrah was launched on September 24 last year.

The train will run six days a week, excluding Thursday, and will complete the 571 km distance in seven hours and fifty minutes.

Ticket Fare:

The fare between Ranchi and Varanasi will be ₹ 2,325 for the Executive AC Chair Car, and ₹ 1,160 for AC Chair Car without meal.

Timings:

During its regular run, the train will depart from Ranchi at 5.10 am and reach Varanasi at 1 pm. While returning, it will leave Varanasi at 4.05 pm and reach Ranchi at 11.55 pm.

The regular run of the Ranchi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Express will begin on March 18.

The train will have stops at Muri, Bokaro Steel City, Koderma, Gaya, Sasaram and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, officials said.